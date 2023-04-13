Wellington council liable for $6m to fix street lamps

Wellington City Council will be liable for the $6 million cost of repairs to the city’s 17,000 faulty street lamps because it had co-designed the adaptor part with a New Zealand manufacturer.

And the council admitted on Wednesday that 16 of the lamps had crashed to the ground before council management was notified.

“It’s clear our processes at the time weren’t up to scratch,” the council’s chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said at a briefing on Wednesday. “We’ve now made significant improvements in this area to avoid this issue happening again.

“Our community expects better and we expect better.”

The dodgy part that the council played a role in designing was tested under load and for windy conditions, but vibrations from wind were not factored in, infrastructure manager Brad Singh explained on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear why this was.

Procter​ said the adaptors were incorporated into the design at the council request in 2019, so they could be adapted to keep glare from properties. The lamp maker, from Canada, was not at fault.

The adaptors were being removed to fix the issue. The job would take about a year and 3200 of the heaviest ones – that the council has previously said could kill or maim – were the top priority.

Video has emerged showing Wellington's plummeting lamps are not new to 2023.

Procter confirmed that it was only when a Stuff article highlighted the issue in February that council management became aware, leading to an urgent investigation and confirmation on Wednesday that every single one of Wellington's 17,000 street lamps has the faulty connection and needs replacing.

Wednesday’s mea culpa was a dramatic about face for the council, which in February claimed only a small handful of lamps had the fault, then said it was up to 1000, and is now replacing the faulty part in all of the city’s 17,000 lamps.

All up, 17 of the 11kg lamps have crashed to the ground so far and 161 had been reported as drooping. One fell in March near school children in Berhampore.

Supplied A street lamp fell onto a pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd in Berhampore as children were making their way to the nearby primary school.

Proctor confirmed a lamp failed and dropped soon after installation in 2019. This was investigated by the manufacturer, but it was not thought to be widespread. It was again alerted in 2020, but the issue was again thought to be isolated.

Council processes had been changed to make sure issues like this were raised immediately with management.

Sixteen lamps had fallen before former city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman spotted a downed light near his Evans Bay home and highlighted it via media – bringing management into the picture.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff One of the street lamps that broke free of its pole and crashed to the ground at Evans Bay.

The council says the risk from the lamps was low as a cable prevented them from falling but Calvi-Freeman wasn’t buying it.

“Seventeen lights have actually fallen completely including at least one near a pedestrian crossing,” he said.

He was pleased there had been a thorough investigation

“However, it's disappointing that this issue was apparently first detected two years ago – the fact that it wasn't recognised much earlier as a significant issue of risk suggests a systemic failure of council's internal reporting and risk-management processes, which will hopefully now be addressed.”

Mayor Tory Whanau said she was "confident" Wellingtonians could safely go about their business while the council carried out repairs .

But she also acknowledged the lamps posed a "significant safety risk".

"I don't see the public having to change their behaviour."

Council management had taken ownership of the issue since they became aware of it.

"I'm not looking for blame, I want to make sure safety is taken care of."