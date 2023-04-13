Man charged with reckless driving after Transmission Gully fuel tanker crash

Emergency services responded to a crash between a truck and a fuel tanker on Transmission Gully highway on April 4. (File photo)

A 33-year-old man faces a charge of reckless driving after a crash between a truck and a fuel tanker closed the Transmission Gully highway earlier this month.

The crash closed Transmission Gully on State Highway 1 between Pāuatahanui and Paekākāriki about 6am on April 4. The road was unable to be fully reopened until 4.50pm the same day.

Police confirmed an investigation was ongoing into the crash and one man had been charged in relation to it. The 33-year-old was due to appear in Porirua District Court on May 11 charged with reckless driving, a police spokesperson said.

Approximately 1000 litres of fuel spilled on to the road as a result of the crash, with a significant amount finding its way into the nearby Horokiri Stream.

However, Greater Wellington Regional Council said no environmental harm had been reported as a result of the “regrettable” fuel spill.