Wellington bus trapped on narrow street - residents say it's not the first time

Wellington's Number 17 bus stuck on Karepa Street in Brooklyn as it struggles to negotiate parked cars on the narrow street.

A double-decker bus in Wellington managed to get itself stuck for about 40 minutes as it struggled to negotiate one of Brooklyn’s notoriously narrow streets.

The number 17 bus was on its usual route on Karepa Street headed for Kowhai Park about 7pm on Wednesday, when parked cars blocked its path.

The bus stopped in the road with hazard lights flashing while residents were fetched to remove their vehicles from the bus’s path.

While the southern section of the street is two lanes, the northern end is a typical Wellington hillside street, with only one lane passable if cars are parked on both sides.

Local resident Marian, who declined to give her surname due to her profession, filmed the incident. She said it was not the first time a large vehicle had struggled on the street.

“About four years ago there was another one which was also because of parked cars. But big vehicles have always had trouble on our road.

Supplied A double-decker bus got stuck for about 40 minutes as it struggled to negotiate one of Wellington's notoriously narrow streets.

“They’ve been talking about widening the street to match the southern end. It’s one thing to have an unreliable bus service but another if the bus struggles to complete the route.”

Marian said the bus driver and passengers were OK but it was an example that something needed to be done to the street.

Karepa St is not the worst of Brooklyn’s streets for difficulty. Fortanatus St and Mana St are notoriously steep, narrow, and they feature a hairpin turn that is a challenge for light vehicles and impassable for heavier ones.

Conor Knell/Stuff The site on Karepa St where a bus was trapped by parked cars on either side.

As for wider Wellington, Devon Street has led drivers to beach their vehicles on the narrow hairpin, sometimes after being directed down the street by GPS.

Karepa St resident Cristina Etheridge said she didn’t hear or see the bus trapped as she was getting her kids ready for bed at the time but said she wasn’t surprised.

“I do look up at the road there and wonder how the buses do it. They really have to squeeze through.

“I heard they were talking about a footpath on our street, but I haven’t heard any serious plans.”

Conor Knell/Stuff Karepa Street in Brooklyn at one of its narrowest points, about 50 metres away from where a bus was trapped

Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chair Thomas Nash said that while these incidents are rare, they do happen occasionally.

“In the last year, Metlink received fewer than 10 reports of buses becoming trapped on Wellington streets. From these reports, a pattern is not discernible.

“In most cases however, these incidents occur on narrow streets where there is a reliance on private vehicle owners parking their cars legally to ensure a bus can get past.”

ALASTAIR STEWART/Stuff Fortanatus St, also in Brooklyn, features a tight hairpin that is almost impossible for large vehicles to navigate. (File photo)

Nash said drivers have protocol to follow when buses get trapped, and locating the owner of a vehicle to move it is among them.

“Drivers are taught to radio their operators should they find themselves stuck. The operator will then assist in locating a resident to move a car if required or involve the appropriate authority to resolve the issue (eg a slip).”

Nash also said he welcomed any discussions on making bus access easier, either by changes to road design on parking restrictions.