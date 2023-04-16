Powerless 66,000 tonne ship drifted over shallow Wellington sandbank

Cargo ship the Shiling broke down in Wellington Harbour on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The head of Wellington’s regional council is wondering how long the city’s maritime luck will hold after a powerless 66,000-tonne container ship drifted over a shallow sandbank near the harbour entrance.

The Shiling was heading south out of Wellington on Saturday when it lost power and began drifting north and tracking a haphazard path over a shallow harbour shoal that, in a less-ideal situation, would have been shallower than the ship’s draft.

But luck was on its side. The ship was sitting higher in the water, two hours of incoming tide had lifted the clearance, and, while the path of the drift did take it over the shoal, it did not take it over the shallowest point while near-perfect conditions helped with the rescue.

“That is the thing here,” said Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter. “How long is our luck going to hold?”

Saturday’s incident comes amid a series of maritime mishaps around Wellington, including Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki losing all power with 864 people on board in late-January, and a series of other Cook Strait ferry problems that littered late summer into early autumn since. The Kaitaki incident highlighted that Wellington no longer has tugs – recommended after the Wahine disaster 55 years ago – able to rescue stricken ships in open seas.

Michael Briden/SUPPLIED Harbour tugs went to the aid of the Shiling, which lost power on its way out of Wellington on Saturday.

It is a situation labelled a “ticking time bomb” by a maritime lawyer and repeatedly raised as an issue by others since Wellingotn lost its salavge tugs around 2004.

“I’m not sure those two little tugs would have been able to hold it [in worse],” Ponter said.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed harbour tugs towed the Shiling back to dock on Saturday.

The Shiling had earlier drifted over the Falcon Shoals – a sandbank with some rocks in it 8.4m from the surface at the very lowest tide.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Shiling broke down at the entrance of Wellington harbour and is docked at Aotea Quay.

The ship has a listed draft – its lowest point in the water – on Marinetraffic.com and other websites at 9.1m when it is fully loaded. It had a “summer deadweight” – its pre-cargo weight – of 66,000 tonnes.

Nalder stressed the Shiling incident happened in near perfect conditions. While the incoming tide pushed the ship over the Falcon Shoals, if it had hit the sea floor, it would have refloated in the high tide.

The ship lost power about two hours after high tide, which raised the clearance over the shoals. It also drifted over one of the slightly-deeper ares of them.

Stuff Marinetraffic.com shows the path of the drifting Shiling near the Wellington harbour entrance on Saturday.

Harbour tugs were able to pull it free when it began to swing towards a shallow part under anchor.

Saturday’s low tide meant the shoal only got to 8.9m of the surface – 500mm higher than the lowest-possible low tide. As the ship drifted over the shoal, the two hours of incoming tide meant it would have been closer to 9.2m.

It also appeared the ship was not fully loaded, meaning it would have sat higher in the water than its 9.1m maximum draft.

However, Nalder said an estimate of 500mm between the actual draft and the shallowest point was about right.

No mayday was issued. It remains in Wellington for repairs and clearance to leave.