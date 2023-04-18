Foot found on Petone beach identified as belonging to man missing since before Christmas

Police have identified the owner of a foot found on Petone Beach on March 25.

Using DNA, they confirmed it belonged to Petone man Fiva Pita, 74, who went missing before Christmas.

Detective Sergeant Martin Todd said the disappearance, reported by family, was not thought to be suspicious.

”Despite an extensive search by police since the initial remains were discovered, further remains have not been located.”

READ MORE:

* Family desperate for news of Lower Hutt man missing for months.

* Police unable to find any items linked to foot found on Petone Beach

* Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach



Pita came to New Zealand from Samoa in the early 1970s and in recent years survived a cancer diagnosis, quit smoking and alcohol and became a vegan.

A skilled sportsperson, he was involved in a Samoan golfing team that travelled overseas in the last few years.

supplied Police, using DNA, have confirmed it belonged to Petone man Fiva Pita, 74, who went missing before Christmas.

Pita was regularly seen reading for hours in Lower Hutt’s public libraries.

Family had appealed for sightings of him after he went missing around Christmas, saying his lack of contact was well out of character.

- with Virginia Fallon