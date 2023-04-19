The volunteers saving Wellington's trees from strangling weeds

In 2021, Nigel Charman started clearing a weed called Old Man’s Beard out of Tanera Park near his home in Brooklyn.

This gave way to Old Man’s Beard Free Wellington, which started with just a handful of volunteers and Charman himself clearing the weed by hand throughout the small inner city reserve.

Today, the reserve is indeed Old Man’s Beard-free. It’s still monitored by the group and they regularly check it but because of that work, it’s a place native flora and fauna are starting to flourish again.

Old Man’s Beard is a vicious invasive weed that has been declared an “unwanted organism” under the Biosecurity Act of 1993. And for good reason.

With no natural controlling organisms, the weed climbs and smothers native species, destroying the bush canopy and affecting the food sources of hundreds of native species.

Because of this, the weed is illegal to sell, distribute, or plant in New Zealand.

“Highbury, Kelburn and the Aro Valley are our focus areas at the moment,” Charman said.

A council team working in Tawa, Karori and Aro Valley was pulled in the 90s, where Old Man’s Beard is starting to return, Charman said.

Charman said backing from the council meant he could get contractors in to help access areas that are toosteep or too unstable.

“We control manually. Cut the vines, pull it down, use a herbicide gel. It’s quite labour-intensive and on weekends, we get about five to 10 people. But we’ve managed to bring plenty of trees back from the brink of death which is very satisfying to see.

Supplied The white flowers of Old Man's Beard are the dead giveaway that the weed has taken root. Without any natural mitigating organisms, it climbs trees and suffocates the life from them.

“We think we could get 80% to 90% of the weed out of Wellington. But it’d take hundreds of volunteers and a lot more funding.”

Chris Cosslett has been working to rid parts of the Hutt Valley of the weed as well, with Forest & Bird since 2016. Since he started, regular monitoring in person and via GPS has shown a dramatic roll back.

“We’re at the point where we’re finding one plant in five hectares of bush. We still do annual checks but we’ve done well to maintain the gains we made.

“There are new methods of control through biocontrol agents that are being trialled all the time. We know there’s no hope for eradication but we can at least hope to de-fang it so it can coexist alongside indigenous plant life.”

Stuff Wellington City Council biosecurity specialist Illona Keenan said she fully supports the work community groups are dong to combat the weed.

Wellington City Council biosecurity specialist Illona Keenan said community groups were helping shine a light on a side of pest control that often got overlooked.

“There’s about nine pest animals that we’re focused on containing in Wellington but about 900 invasive plants. The result is Wellington has lost 95% of its native forest. So what these community groups do is a small step in bringing that back.

“Part of it is educating people that not all green is good. A plant might look nice but it actually might be suffocating the native plant life around it.”

Resources on controlling Old Man’s Beard can be found GWRC’s Pest and Weed Central database as well as at Old Man’s Beard Free Wellington’s website.