A highway off-ramp in Lower Hutt is partially blocked after a car caught fire.

The incident happened at the intersection of Haywards Hill Rd and State Highway 2.

Police confirmed the vehicle was partially blocking the southbound off-ramp just before the roundabout. The off-ramp was briefly closed before re-opening to one lane, according to Waka Kotahi.

No injuries have been reported.