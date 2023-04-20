Climate protesters charged after blocking traffic in central Wellington, road open

Climate protesters from the Restore Passenger Rail group have been arrested and charged with public endagerment after once again blocking a key Wellington road.

Four protesters initially blocked two northbound lanes of traffic on Adelaide Rd by the Basin Reserve from 8am but police confirmed Adelaide Rd had reopened just before 9am.

Three women, aged 56, 63 and 72, and two men aged 45 and 75, were put in handcuffs and taken into police custody. Police used acetone to remove glue sticking the protesters’ hands to the road.

A police spokesperson said the five people protesters had been charged with endangering transport and breaching court bail conditions. They were due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Acting Wellington district commander Nicholas Thom said he was disappointed to see the unlawful protest once again, especially due to its proximity to Wellington Hospital.

"We recognise the lawful right to protest, however, actions like those taken today endanger both those involved and the wider public.

"We urge those planning peaceful protests to consider their safety and the safety of others,” Thom said.

During the protest, near the intersection with the Basin Reserve roundabout, traffic backed up down Adelaide Rd and many cars turned around. Police asked motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Earlier this week, four protesters were charged with endangering transport after blocking the southbound lanes of the Terrace Tunnel on State Highway 1 at 8am Monday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Climate protesters from the Restore Passenger Rail blocked northbound lanes of traffic on Adelaide Rd by the Basin Reserve - Wellington.

Following the incident, Wellington District Commander superintendent Corrie Parnell​ said any protestors impeding traffic would be charged with endangering transport – an offence which carried a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said the increased penalty of being charged with public endangerment would not discourage the group from taking further action.

”It means we have a higher possible penalty, it still doesn’t reach the risk that is why we’re here which is the risk to our entire futures if action is not taken now.

”The window to make a difference is rapidly closing, the top scientists in the world are telling us this but our government is instead going back on all the climate policies they’ve started making.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Restore Passenger Rail group is calling for the restoration of the national passenger rail network.

Penwarden said the group was calling for two things, the restoration and upgrade of the national passenger rail network and a move to make local public transport free.

In October 2022, six Restore Passenger Rail protesters who invaded the motorway access to The Terrace Tunnel were charged with wilful trespass when they blocked the road.

One of the group’s several protests in October closed the State Highway 1 motorway near Johnsonville as protesters hung from a gantry and hung a banner saying, “Michael Wood we need to talk”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Climate protesters from the Restore Passenger Rail group provoked some angry reactions from people passing by on Thursday morning.

The protest group met with Transport Minister Michael Wood in December, but the group’s spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden described the meeting as “unproductive”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood had previously rebuked the "deplorable" actions of the pro-rail protester group.