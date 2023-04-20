Haywards Hill Rd due to be closed overnight at end of month

SH58 Haywards Hill Road will be shut overnight between Transmission Gully and the Hutt Valley in order to reconstruct the road

State Highway 58 will be closed overnight from Friday April 28 to Monday May 1 with drivers being told to plan for delays.

The highway will be closed from 8pm to 4am each night as contractors reconstruct a section of the highway as part of the safety improvement project.

The road is being prepared for new median and side safety barriers to be installed and motorists travelling between the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiti will be diverted via Ngauranga Gorge instead.

The closure only impacts the section between SH1 and SH2, with the Paremata Rd section remaining open.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional maintenance and operations manager Mark Owen said the closure meant thousands of extra vehicles would be using State Highways 1 and 2.

“On average, State Highway 58 between the Hutt Valley and the Transmission Gully interchange carries about 20,000 vehicles a day. While volumes on weekends are lower, a large number of vehicles should expect to use the detour routes.”

Owen acknowledged that the closure was inconvenient and frustrating for motorists but said a full closure of State Highway 58 allowed the work to be completed much faster.

“The alternative would’ve been to do the work over multiple nights and weekends using stop/go traffic management. This would’ve created greater disruption and even more delays for drivers, which was something we wanted to avoid.”

Ross Giblin Motorists will be required to use Ngauranga Gorge when travelling between the Hutt Valley and State Highway 1 from April 28 to May 1.

Owen went on to say it was essential for people to avoid journeys where possible, use public transport, or allow extra time for their travel.

Waka Kotahi assured locals that access to properties and businesses outside the works area from either end of State Highway 58. Residents inside the full closure work area will have access where required.

Dry weather is needed for the work to be completed successfully. If wet weather is forecast, the closure will be postponed to either the following weekend starting May 5 or the weekend after, which starts on May 12.

Waka Kotahi encouraged drivers to check road conditions before they travel and use Journey Planner for travel time estimates on the state highway network.