Interislander cancels some ferry crossings due to staff illness

The Aratere Interislander ferry will have its afternoon and evening sailings cancelled due to staff illness

Interislander has cancelled two daily ferry services from Friday to Tuesday due to staff illness.

Aratere’s 3:45pm and 8:45pm sailings have both been suspended, with the ferry’s two morning services unaffected.

A service announcement on the Interislander website directed customers to contact its customer service line if they hadn’t received updated booking information and stated that “we have space available on other sailings.”

The ferry company also advised anyone who had booked through a travel agent to contact the agent directly.

All other Interislander services on Kaitaki and Kaiarahi will sail as scheduled.

Bluebridge’s two ferries, Strait Feronia and Connemara, are also running with no issues.

Interislander has been approached for comment.