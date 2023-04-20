Another bus stuck on tight Wellington street

A bus became stuck in Roseneath on Thursday morning. It was the second bus wedged in Wellington in two weeks.

A Metlink bus has become the latest to find itself stuck on one of Wellington’s tight streets.

The single decker bus was heading uphill on Carlton Gore Rd about 1pm when it came to a halt on a corner.

Images show the mid section of the bus straddling the corner of the pavement and the rear of the bus perilously close to the asphalt.

Behind the bus, scratch marks are also etched into the road, though it is unclear if these were caused by the bus.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bus trapped on narrow street - residents say it's not the first time

* How did I get here? The stuck trucks and buses on Wellington's tight roads

* 'Bustastrophe' leaves Wellington transport campaigner on the footpath



A tow truck and tow staff were also spotted assessing the vehicle’s state before eventually towing it away.

It’s the latest long vehicle to get stuck on Wellington’s tighter streets. Last week, a double decker bus on Karepa St in Brooklyn was unable to pass parked cars on the narrow suburban road.

Stuff Tow staff tend to bus stuck on tight Roseneath street, Carlton Gore Road. It's unclear if it was towed out or left under its own power.

In March, a truck and trailer had to be lifted by crane after it became trapped on Horokiwi Road.

Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chair Thomas Nash said last week that while these incidents are rare, they do happen occasionally.

SUPPLIED Wellington's Number 17 bus stuck on Karepa Street in Brooklyn as it struggles to negotiate parked cars on the narrow street.

“In the last year, Metlink received fewer than 10 reports of buses becoming trapped on Wellington streets. From these reports, a pattern is not discernible.”

Metlink has been approached for comment.