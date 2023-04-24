Lower Hutt leak turns berm into rutted, muddy mess

A leak in Lower Hutt bubbling out of a suburban berm has left a rutted, muddy, and drowned mess.

Bubbling out of the grass like a miniature hot tub, the leak on Kiwi Street in Alicetown has caused brown, muddy water to pool along the pavement.

On the berm itself, grass was turned into a rutted and muddy state more befitting of a rural paddock than a quiet suburban street.

Local resident Karl Oliver said he hasn’t seen any response about the leak so far.

READ MORE:

* Leak in Tawa turns suburban front lawns into a 'boggy mess'

* Lower Hutt leak spews water next to 400-volt power cables

* Point Howard boil water notice lifted



“It’s been going for over eight weeks and a huge amount of water is being lost. Our footpath has been turned into a small stream.

“Wellington Water doesn’t seem to know about it or what’s causing it. I’m not sure it’s even logged as a repair.”

Conor Knell/Stuff Local resident Karl Oliver said he was concerned about the huge amount of water flowing into the street’s drains.

Though it was hard to see the source of the leak beneath the bubbling surface, Oliver said he believed this was a case of tobies or shut off valves not being replaced.

The leak in Alicetown is only about 600m from a prior leak on Cuba Street by the main Alicetown shops, where water was leaking close to underground power lines.

In a statement, Wellington Water head of customer experience Lisa Strickland said the leak was first reported as low to medium-priority in January.

“Residents in the area have lent us a hand by recently sending videos of the leak showing a worsening of the flow.

“That’s been extremely helpful for us as we simply don’t have the resources to continually check the ongoing status of every leak reported to us.”

Wellington Water Wellington Water explains what we can all do to help reduce leaks.

Strickland said Wellington Water would reprioritise the leak, and its status had been escalated. She said crews headed out to reassess the leak on April 21 but it was unclear if it was fixed on the spot or scheduled for another time.

“There are a lot of leaks out there so, we must prioritise where crews go to best use our resources.

“If a leak is worsening, we urge residents to send us videos and pictures as this allows us to continually monitor risk while making the best use of resource allocation and prioritisation.”

So far this week, 143 leaks have been fixed with 316 new leaks identified. As it stands, there were 3208 confirmed leaks currently around Wellington.

With 40% of Wellington’s water seeping away through leaks, we’re demanding action from authorities. Each week, we’ll highlight the region’s worst. Email news@dompost.co.nz.