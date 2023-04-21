Appeals for sightings of teacher missing since midweek concert

Isaac Levings was last seen on Queen’s Wharf in central Wellington on Wednesday April 19.

Police are appealing for sightings of teacher Isaac Levings who has been missing since attending a concert in Wellington.

Levings was last seen on Queen’s Wharf in central Wellington about 10.30pm Wednesday April 19, police said.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes when he went missing.

Levings’ family and police are concerned for his welfare, a police spokesperson said.

Social media posts calling for sightings of Levings said he had gone to The 1975 concert at TSB Arena on Wednesday night.

Anyone who has seen Levings or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 230420/8092.