Missing teacher's body found in Wellington harbour

The body of a teacher last seen attending a concert in Wellington has been found.

Police had been searching Wellington harbour for Isaac Levings, who has been missing since Wednesday night.

On Friday night, police said they had found the missing man’s body in the water. The matter has been referred to the coroner.

Social media posts calling for sightings of Levings said he had gone to The 1975 concert at TSB Arena on Wednesday night.