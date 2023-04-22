Runaway Wellington cow nicknamed 'Harriet Houdini'

A bull spotted on the loose in Scorching Bay, Wellington. But how did it get there?

It turns out this was not the first rodeo for a cow that was spotted grazing in suburban Wellington on Friday.

The cow is named Harriet Houdini because she escapes so often, according to Wellington City Council.

The animal was first reported to be a bull, but the council has since updated residents on Facebook to say the beast in question was indeed a cow.

“Please excuse the mis-steak, we are udder-ly ashamed!” the comment read.

Another commenter said Harriet was a “pet heifer beloved by the many people who pat and hand feed her”.

Perplexed and concerned residents took to social media after noticing the animal becoming agitated by passing vehicles and pedestrians.

The suburb isn’t the most densely populated in the city – the green spaces of the former Mt Crawford prison are above the bay – but it isn’t usually thought of as rural.

Wellington City Council soon got involved and spokesperson Richard MacLean said the owner had been identified.

“We’ve gotten in touch with the owner and are currently in the process of reuniting the bull with the owner.

“We’ve no idea how it got there. It’s a total mystery to us.”

MacLean said the animal originated from a small secluded farm on the hill above the Scorching Bay Domain.

The owner told council that walkers can leave gates open, which sometimes leads to livestock taking an impromptu trip to the beach.

No one was hurt or harmed by the animal while it was on the loose and no property was damaged by the animal.