'Inseparable': Petone man's dog taken in car theft outside supermarket

John Davidson's beloved chocolate labrador Josie was taken from him in a car theft in Petone.

John Davidson only intended to nip into the supermarket for 10 minutes to pick up some essentials. But when he came out, his car was gone, and so was his beloved dog.

Davidson pulled up to Pak ‘n Save Petone in his old Toyota Platz late on Thursday morning. On the passenger seat beside him was his elderly chocolate labrador Josie.

“The carpark was packed full and I just put it in a space close to the door and dropped in for 10 minutes. Just to get some bare essentials like milk and bananas.

“I left the keys in the ignition because it’s an 18-year-old car worth nothing to anyone. And Josie was there which I thought might keep someone away. But when I came out, it was gone with her in it.”

Semi-retired and living the quiet life in Lower Hutt, Davidson regularly took Josie down to Petone Beach and was well known among the other dog walkers.

Though she was old and suffering from arthritis, he said she was still a bundle of energy.

“She can swim better than any other dog, 300 metres into the water to grab a ball.

“She’s friendly and trusting with everyone. She’ll roll over and let little kids tickle her tummy at the beach or by the coffee cart.”

John said he’d been in touch with Pak ‘n Save regarding the CCTV footage which he said showed a man in a hoodie walk off the street and straight into his car.

“I’ve got some friends who’ve put up a reward and I was thinking about doing that but to be honest, I don’t care about the car. I just want Josie back home and safe with me.

“There’s been some sightings of it out near Wainuiomata on the Coast Road so we’re looking there. It’s all over social media as well.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Pak ‘n Save supermarket where John Davidson lost both his car and his canine companion.

Fellow dog walker Charlotte Hurley knows Davidson well as a fellow dog walker at Petone Beach. The following day, she took him out for lunch to take his mind off it all.

“John and Josie are absolutely inseparable.

“He has total heart of gold and he’s always friendly and chatty down at the beach. And Josie’s just a gorgeous dog.

“We just want anyone who’s seen Josie or the car to let us know.”

Police have been notified and are looking for the stolen vehicle.