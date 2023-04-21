Interislander's Valentine ferry travels to Port Chalmers for routine maintenance

The freight only Valentine left Wellington Harbour for Port Chalmers to undergo regular scheduled maintenance.

Interislander’s Valentine ferry has been spotted entering Otago Harbour leaving locals wondering if the ship has gone drastically off course.

But the ferry was heading to Port Chalmers to undergo maintenance.

”The freight-only Valentine is sailing to Dunedin for a wet dock for routine general and engineering maintenance. This maintenance is expected to take six to eight weeks,” Interislander general manager of operations Duncan Roy said.

“Taking Valentine out of service for wet dock maintenance coincides with the return of Kaitaki to full service – meaning there is freight capacity on our other ships.”

Port Chalmers provides a safe and secure berth facility at a time when there was a lack of available and suitable berths in Wellington and Picton, Roy said.

The ship is Interislander’s only vessel reserved for freight and was purchased back in 2021 to provide additional capacity between the islands for commercial vehicles until the new ships arrive in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Kaitaki returned to service after mechanical breakdowns and constant delays left customers stranded over summer – at times on the wrong island.

Stuff Port Chalmers, where the Valentine will spend the next six to eight weeks undergoing maintenance.

The service recovered only after specialists were called in from Kaitaki’s manufacturer to repair the gearbox issue that kept it tied up at Wellington’s port for so long.

Roy assured all freight and passenger customers that they have been accommodated across the Interislander fleet.

“This is normal scheduled maintenance, and part of our established rigorous processes for ensuring our ships are safe and our service is reliable.”

The ship’s maintenance is scheduled to be completed by early June.