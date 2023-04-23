State Highway 2 closed to clear slip on Remutaka Hill Rd

A slip has closed a southbound lane on State Highway 2 near the summit of Remutaka Hill on Sunday.

State Highway 2 over Remutaka Hill Rd has closed to clear a slip which blocked a southbound lane.

The lane was blocked before the summit on the Featherston side just before 2pm on Sunday.

The road would close for a couple of hours while the slip was cleared, a police spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier warned drivers of possible delays.

“Please drive with care and follow the directions from the police on-site.”