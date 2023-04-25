'Further delay could cost a life': 17 years of pleas for waterfront safety

Police divers found Daniel Hansman’s body near what was then the Overseas Passenger Terminal, now the Clyde Quay Wharf apartments, in 2006.

Alcohol and youthful foolhardiness killed Daniel Hansman, but his grieving father says the Wellington City Council could have saved him and others since.

Now, 17 years after his son drowned in the harbour during a night out drinking, Eddie Hansman read Monday's news to discover at least eight others had died in similar situations at the city's dock-lined waterfront. He joins the chorus of grieving families and city councillors in calling for urgent council action.

The council has made some safety improvements over the years, including better lighting, edge definition, and life rings but stopped short of a 2016 recommendation, in its own safety audit, to install some safety barriers. Mayor Tory Whanau said the council was investigating more safety improvements but there was “no intention to fence the entirety of the waterfront”.

The council has a 22-year-old, 46-page Wellington Waterfront Framework. The word “safety” appears 15 times – nearly always about road safety and crime.

Councillor Diane Calvert on Sunday said public safety did not feature strongly enough and “we now need to do something about it with urgency.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A spot near the diving platform where a man nearly tumbled in December, starting his wife on a mission to improve safety.

“We must also prioritise, including budgets, to make safety improvements to the area without any unnecessary delays.” Councillors Iona Pannett and Nureddin Abdurahman have also called for action.

Isaac Levings, a teacher, had been at an event at TSB Arena on Queen’s Wharf on Wednesday. His body was found in Wellington Harbour on Friday. A Coroner will investigate how and where he died, with police refusing to say where it is thought he entered the harbour.

His death was at least the ninth similar one since Hansman, in 2006, whose body was found in the area of harbour near the wharves.

Hansman was 19 when he drowned. He would be 36 now. He was drinking with friends and his body was found a week later in the harbour by police divers.

KEVIN STENT Roger and Maria Calkin were seeking answers from the coroner about the delays around releasing their son Sandy's body (Video first published in August 2021)

His father, Eddie, has always acknowledged that his son was responsible for his actions, and has often called for the drinking age to return to 20.

He has now revealed that, as far back as 2007, during his son’s coronial hearing, he was calling for the council to make safety improvements at the waterfront including fences, which could have saved his son in 2006.

“It is a pity [at least eight] more people had to lose their lives to this s...,” he said on Monday.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Diane Calvert has called for “urgent” action on waterfront safety.

Also calling for urgent upgrades is a Wellington woman whose husband took one misstep in December and almost plunged into the harbour, between a poetry plinth and an unprotected edge at the diving platform near Te Papa.

An email trail between her and the council, in her attempt to get safety improvements, included the warning: “This is a serious accident waiting to happen unless appropriate action is taken very soon. Further delay could cost a life.”

The council on Monday refused to comment though council chief executive Barbara McKerrow issued a statement over the weekend, stressing it only took over managing the waterfront in 2014 and had made safety improvements since. There were more improvements coming, she said.

“The waterfront is a unique public space that maintains its connection to the harbour and provides for hospitality, recreation and event related activities,” she said.

“It is a former working wharf and it still has practical function in providing berthage for vessels such as the ferries and visiting ships.”