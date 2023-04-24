Roadworks completed on Kāpiti's old SH1, another step in handover to local council

An artist's impression from 2018 of what Old SH1 would look like.

Roadworks on the old section of State Highway 1 between Mackays Crossing and Peka Peka have finished, marking another step in the road’s handover process from Waka Kotahi to Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Works began after the opening of the Kāpiti Expressway’s first section in February 2017 as part of a process to revoke the road of its state highway status and transfer it to local council control.

The improvements have included resurfacing the road and installing new road markings, traffic lights, traffic islands, crossings and pedestrian refuges.

It also included planting and landscaping, concreting kerbs and footpaths, and signage upgrades.

Waka Kotahi project manager Jacob Laird said $23 million has been spent on transitioning the 13.5km section of road from state highway to local road.

“These improvements make the local road more accessible as well as making sure it remains a viable alternative route if the expressway is closed.

“There are now better connections for communities and key regional areas, and the local network is much safer for the public.”

Contractors still have some minor repairs to complete, though the work isn’t expected to affect road users.

NZTA/Supplied Old SH1 in 2018, just after the expressway was built. The redesign is intended to make the road more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.

Laird said it was one of the most complex revocation projects Waka Kotahi had been involved in.

“It’s great to have the physical works pretty much completed and means there will be minimal disruption for those travelling in the area.”

“We know the project has created some frustration for locals, but the end result means they have a much better road environment.”

The next step will be to officially transfer ownership and responsibility for the road to Kāpiti Coast District Council, which will be completed over the next few months.