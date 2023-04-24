Len Lye's $300,000 Wellington waterfront sculpture damaged again

Len Lye's Water Whirler sculpture in Wellington has been damaged again.

Len Lye’s $300,000 Water Whirler sculpture on Wellington's waterfront has been damaged again – this time by a vandalising foursome.

The Wellington City Council confirmed the damage and said it would be reviewing CCTV to see when it occurred. Police would be contacted if a culprit was identified.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said CCTV footage showed the sculpture was broken after “significant pushing and pulling of it by one of the individuals involved” about midnight on Saturday. Four people could be seen leaving to the north past TSB Arena afterwards.

The footage was being saved and would be given to police to investigate. The council would also talk to the Wellington Sculpture Trust and insurers about fixing the sculpture, which photos show has almost-completely been snapped in half.

The sculpture, in front of Frank Kitts Park, was previously broken when Hunter Macdonald in 2018 came across it, in his words, "bored out of my mind" and ended up hanging over the harbour from the end of the wand-like sculpture until it broke.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Water Whirler, when it was unveiled in 2006.

The Water Whirler sculpture cost about $300,000 at the time of installation in 2006.

He said boredom and an encouraging crowd were behind the stunt.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Wellington City Council confirmed the damage and said it would be reviewing CCTV to see when it occurred.

In a video interview supplied to Stuff, he said: "I decided to stop and sort of attempt some sort of gymnastic, acrobatic stuff on the sculpture.”

Macdonald said he had no idea that Lye – “who is clearly a big deal” – had actually done the work.

STUFF Hunter Macdonald was sentenced to community work for breaking an iconic Wellington sculpture (Video first published in 2019).

“Obviously that is his work, his art, so obviously I apologise for defacing that, that wasn't my intention. To the people of Wellington, it's such a beautiful city and everyone sort of takes pride in the city, so I do apologise to them.”

In the Wellington District Court, Judge Jan Kelly ordered Macdonald to do 150 hours community work and to pay $1000 towards a larger sign warning people not to climb on the sculpture.