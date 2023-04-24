Three arrested after shots fired in Lower Hutt's Stokes Valley

Three people were arrested in Stokes Valley on Sunday night for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police attended the incident on Tawhai Street at 11.20pm on Sunday night when a resident heard the sound of a firearm being discharged, followed by a vehicle then leaving at speed.

Armed police attended and cleared the address. No injuries were reported.

Police later stopped a vehicle that had recently left the address.

The said in a statement that a firearm was located in the vehicle and the three occupants were arrested.

They have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inquiries into the incident, which police said they believe it to be gang-related, are ongoing.

Hutt Valley Community Services manager Senior Sergeant Brad Allen said police understood how concerning and unsettling the incident was for local residents.

“Police would like to reassure the community that we take this kind of offending seriously and are working hard to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Four hours before the Tawhai St, police attended another Stokes Valley address where people had reported the sound of shots being discharged.

Around 5pm, police searched the residence in question but found nothing of concern. Inquiries into this incident are also ongoing.