Planting plane trees to replace invasive olives just plain silly?

Getting the chop? One of Elizabeth St’s famous olive trees, now under the threat.

Plans to chop oil-producing olive trees in a suburban Wellington street have been labelled plain – or should that be plane silly – with allergists warning they can trigger lung and skin irritation.

The Wellington City Council last week proposed removing 24 trees, which had damaged paths and interfered with power lines in Elizabeth St, and replacing them with, among other varieties, London planes.

However, it seems planes, popular with urban planners for being wind and drought resistant and pollution tolerant, may not be the best alternative.

The tree has short stiff “soot hairs”, or trichomes, which are shed by the young leaves and during seed dispersal. These fine particles are known to be an irritant, exacerbating breathing difficulties in some people with asthma and causing hay fever-like symptoms in others.

Alongside that their root systems, like those they are replacing, can crack pavements and damage underground infrastructure.The large, tough leaves can take more than a year to breakdown.

Wellington City Council Olive tree roots damaging a footpath on Elizabeth St, Wellington.

In fact, so problematic has this deciduous species become that in some cityscapes, including Sydney and Melbourne, they are being removed.

Closer to home an avenue of 27 troublesome plane trees along Levin’s main street face the chop and in 2019 four plane trees in Nelson were removed after being deemed dangerous.

A 28-year-old plane tree in Blenheim’s Eric Young Reserve was axed the same year, following lobbying by residents who claimed it shaded properties.

Robyn O’Hehir,​ professor of allergy and clinical immunology research at Monash University in Melbourne, said the fine particles from the trees could cause throat irritation and laryngospasm – a spasm of the vocal cords – even in people who are not prone to allergies.

“People often need water or a mouthful of bread to clear the fine particles from their throats.”

She warned her patients to wear wraparound sunglasses and avoid areas with a lot of plane trees during spring hay fever season when grass pollen levels were also at their highest.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Plane trees on Nelson’s Nile Street East being removed.

Similarly, Ed Newbigin​ a botanist at the University of Melbourne and head of its pollen count team, said in addition to pollen, both the trichomes and plane tree fruits (or achenes) released fine fibres that could irritate the eyes and nose.

“While mature plane trees undoubtedly provide lots of amenities in an urban setting, I know that they aren't a popular tree. Sydney Council are developing a management plan for their urban forest and almost all the comments they received were about plane trees.”

Landscape architect Charles Gordon, of Days Bay Design, said planes were large – London planes can grow up to 30m in height with a similar canopy spread – and not appropriate for the Elizabeth St site. Tree pits, which the council was proposing, would need to be bigger than those they currently used.

A council spokesperson said final tree selection and street layout would be confirmed after community feedback.

Current plans were to plant just eight planes, spread over a large area, which would “minimise the issues that can potentially be experienced with them”.

“The London planes are deciduous which will prevent shade on houses in winter, and they have excellent canopy cover, which is one of our main considerations with these large trees.”

As well as the French Verdale olive trees, which are used to make olive oil by community groups and in the past have produced fruit made into award-winning oil bottled under the “Suprema a Situ” label, the council is looking to remove fig, camellia and kowhai trees as part of the $765,000 upgrade.

Staff and councillors will be visiting the site on Thursday at 6pm.