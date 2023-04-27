Four charged after protest group once again stops Wellington traffic at peak hour

The protesters blocked a southbound off-ramp of State Highway 1 into Wellington near Aurora Terrace.

Four people, part of a protest group behind a string of traffic disruptions in Wellington, have been charged after stopping capital commuters once more on Thursday morning.

Environmental activists from Restore Passenger Rail blocked a southbound off-ramp of State Highway 1 onto The Terrace into Wellington about 8am, police confirmed.

The group was taken into custody about 8.25am, with traffic once again flowing.

Four people had been charged with endangering transport and breaching bail conditions. They were all women, aged 19, 67, 73 and 74, police said.

The Restore Passenger Rail group has been behind a number of intentionally-disruptive protests recently, including what appeared to be an attempt to block transport in Johnsonville on Wednesday which was thwarted by police.

But their protest on Monday, when they sat on Vivian St and one glued themselves to the road during peak hour, began before police intervened. Vivian St is one of the main exits from State Highway 1 into Wellington.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Restore Passenger Rail protesters glued themselves to the Wellington motorway on April 17, 2023. Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle explains why. (Video published on April 17)

They also blocked the busy Basin Reserve last week and before that blocked State Highway 1 southbound north of the Terrace Tunnel.

There were also multiple earlier protests by the group.

Restore Passenger Rail is a climate action group which formed in 2022 with a goal to see the Government commit to restoring passenger rail to the extent it was in 2000, with affordable and accessible services aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.