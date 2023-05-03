Wellington train timetables to return to normal on Thursday

Wellington's train nightmares end on Thursday with a vow from KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy that the situation will never be repeated.

Wellington rail commuters have this week faced delays, overcrowding and reduced services after Kiwirail announced its only rail inspection car had broken down in Auckland, leading to a 70kph blanket speed reductions starting Monday as Wellington’s train line inspections became overdue.

But now the specialist evaluation car had completed its assessment of the Kāpiti Line so the blanket speed restriction could be lifted.

“I apologise to the people of the Wellington region again for the disruption over the last three days,” Reidy said in a statement. “We are making changes in KiwiRail to make sure this situation is never repeated.”

According to Metlink, Wellington was short 182 train services from Monday to Wednesday this week – making up 48% of all services. The disruptions were scheduled to last through Thursday at least.

But the statement from Reidy said the problem had been solved and services would return to normal on Thursday morning.

KiwiRail/Supplied KiwiRail's Track Evaluation Car has completed its assessment of the Kāpiti Line.

Over the next few nights the track evaluation car will be assessing the Hutt Valley/Wairarapa Line, the Johnsonville Line and the Melling Line.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter wrote to KiwiRail on Tuesday about his disappointment with it and the fact notification on the issues came just days before the cut in services.

“We are concerned this is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the critical risks and issues on the Wellington metro network and, in particular, those that are a single point of failure that could take down the whole or a significant part of it,” he wrote.

“Other fragilities we are aware of include slope instability and signals. What other end-of-life assets are there that might fail before they can be replaced?”

He sought assurance from KiwiRail including:

It identifies and manages critical points of failure impacting in the Wellington network;

It works with Greater Wellington urgently and transparently identify current and future funding requirements for key risks’

It completes, in full and on time, network upgrades to enable the benefits of the new trains to be purchased.

It was revealed on Saturday that the Government is buying a fleet of 18 hybrid trains servicing the Kāpiti and Wairarapa lines into Wellington.