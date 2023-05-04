KiwiRail management not warned about looming Wellington train issues

The chairperson of KiwiRail has blamed a lack of information to company leaders for Wellington's horror week on the trains.

KiwiRail bosses are on Thursday morning appearing before the transport subcommittee at Parliament following three days of major disruption on Wellington's trains after a track checking train was broken in Auckland. That meant tracks in Wellington couldn't be checked when they needed to be.

KiwiRail chairperson David Mclean told the committee, “we let the people of Wellington down”

For reasons that were not yet clear, the scheduled checking of Wellington tracks was scheduled for May – after the tracks were overdue for checks.

However, this scheduling errors was not raised with management until April 26, he said.

- More to come