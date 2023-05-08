Police ask for help to identify people after damage to Wellington waterfront sculpture

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate a group of men in relation to willful damage caused to a sculpture on Queens Wharf on Sunday, April 23.

Police are asking the public to help identify four people captured on camera in relation to the damage to Len Lye’s $300,000 Water Whirler sculpture on Wellington's waterfront.

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple earlier said CCTV footage showed the sculpture was broken after “significant pushing and pulling of it by one of the individuals involved” about midnight on Saturday, April 22.

Four people could be seen leaving to the north past TSB Arena afterwards.

On Monday, police appealed for help to identify four men in relation to the wilful damage and requested those who could assist with the investigation to get in touch.

“Police believe these people can assist us with our inquiries,” it said.

It wasn’t the first time the sculpture had been damaged.

The sculpture was previously broken when Hunter Macdonald in 2018 came across it, in his words, "bored out of my mind" and ended up hanging over the harbour from the end of the wand-like sculpture until it broke.

Stuff Len Lye's Water Whirler sculpture in Wellington was damaged again.

Macdonald apologised for defacing the sculpture and in the Wellington District Court, Judge Jan Kelly ordered him to do 150 hours community work and to pay $1000 towards a larger sign warning people not to climb on the sculpture.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 referencing file number 230425/6331.