Man flees on foot from central Wellington police pursuit, arrested near courthouse

A 40-year-old man is facing one charge and more are likely after the incident in central Wellington just before 12.30pm today.

A man abandoned a car he had been driving at “excessive speeds”, leading police on a short foot chase through central Wellington before being arrested near the district courts.

A police spokeswoman said the 40-year-old man was witnessed driving at excessive speeds down Thorndon Quay about 12.20pm today.

A pursuit was quickly abandoned because of the man’s dangerous driving.

Minutes later the man stopped the car at the corner of Featherston and Waring Taylor streets before running off.

He was found and arrested a short time later on Balance St, near the Wellington District Court.

He will appear in that same court on one charge of failing to stop this afternoon, with more charges likely, the spokeswoman said.