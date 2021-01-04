What's on: Things to do in the capital this week

Glitterbugs is a new group set up to educate and entertain pre-schoolers with interactive singing and dancing.

The Christmas period is coming to an end and theatres and event spaces are re-opening. Here are some highlights from around the region this week.

Things to see

Glitterbugs

Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee St; Saturday 9 January; ticketed.

Introducing New Zealand's own glittery gang. The Glitterbugs offer a singing, dancing, interactive fun time for preschoolers. More info at www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wai 3

Maoriland Hub, Ōtaki; free

During this month-long exhibition, local tamariki will declare a call for action to protect, clean and maintain the quality of water as a living taonga. Through various art forms, their works will express the values instilled within them by whānau and community around water conservation and positive biodiverse strategies they have explored in the waterways of Ōtaki. More info at toi.maorilandfilm.co.nz

Michael Angelo: The Enchanted Forest by the Sea

Bottle Creek Gallery, Pātaka, Porirua; until January 24. Free

Colourful three dimensional carved paintings of native trees and birds transform Pātaka's Bottle Creek Gallery into an enchanted forest. This summer come and experience the unique art of Michael Angelo who has been inspired by nature since childhood. The Manawatū artist says he has only one mission – to make people smile. More info at pataka.org.nz

Zac Langdon-Pole: Containing Multitudes

City Gallery Wellington, until March 7, free entry

Zac Langdon-Pole’s disorienting, puzzling works prompt us to rethink our relationship to nature, colonial history, and more. 'Containing Multitudes'– the first major New Zealand exhibition by the award-winning Berlin-based expat–includes a new installation: a native-timber floor where the tracks left by colonising borer beetles are perversely picked out in gold. More info at citygallery.org.nz

SUPPLIED/Stuff Containing Multitudes. Courtesy of Zac Langdon-Pole and Michael Lett

Portraits of Power / Portraits as Power.

New Zealand Portrait Gallery, until March 14.

Creating and disseminating a portrait has always been an act of power. This exhibition asks how portraits are utilised as tools of state and institutional power and how portraiture can be used in ways that undermine or subvert systems of power. www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz

Reuben Paterson: Black Matter.

The Dowse, until 21 March.

The firework takes on new significance in this series of works by Auckland-based artist Reuben Paterson (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tūhoe, Tūhourangi). Paterson’s signature glitter canvasses feature cascades in skin-toned shades including the black backgrounds that reference dark matter and Te Kore, a Māori concept used to describe a time and space before light entered the world. dowse.org.nz

Things to do

Summer at Space Place

Space Place at Carter Observatory, Kelburn; until January 31 (cost for entry)

Space Place will be open daily throughout the holidays, telling the stories of the southern skies through full-dome digital planetarium films and interactive exhibitions. There’s a special Tuhura Module space play area for tamariki, science information, and plenty of stellar planetarium movies to choose from. www.museumswellington.org.nz

TICKET GIVEAWAY: We have a family pass of four tickets to Glitterbugs to give away. To go into the draw, email arts@dompost.co.nz with “Glitterbugs” in the subject line.