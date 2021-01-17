Live: Dean Barker's American Magic is struggling to stay above water after dramatic capsize, but the crew are unharmed ... read more

Rescue Helicopter searches for missing kayaker on Wellington's south coast

18:42, Jan 17 2021
Wellington police put out a message asking if anyone recognised this kayak found floating about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast.
supplied
Wellington police put out a message asking if anyone recognised this kayak found floating about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast.

Emergency services are searching for a kayaker who was expected to return about midday after his red kayak was found floating on Wellington’s south coast on Sunday afternoon.

A helicopter was being used to search the area after the kayak, with freshly-caught fish aboard, was found in Tarakena Bay about 3.30pm.

“Police have now identified a person thought to have gone kayaking earlier today. He was expected to return about midday. The search to locate him continues,” a police spokesperson said.

  • Contact police on 105 and quote job number P045173862 if you know more.
Police found freshly-caught fish on the kayak.
supplied
Police found freshly-caught fish on the kayak.

Stuff