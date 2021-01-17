Rescue Helicopter searches for missing kayaker on Wellington's south coast

Wellington police put out a message asking if anyone recognised this kayak found floating about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast.

Emergency services are searching for a kayaker who was expected to return about midday after his red kayak was found floating on Wellington’s south coast on Sunday afternoon.

A helicopter was being used to search the area after the kayak, with freshly-caught fish aboard, was found in Tarakena Bay about 3.30pm.

“Police have now identified a person thought to have gone kayaking earlier today. He was expected to return about midday. The search to locate him continues,” a police spokesperson said.

Contact police on 105 and quote job number P045173862 if you know more.