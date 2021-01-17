Search for missing kayaker on Wellington's south coast stood down overnight

Wellington police put out a message asking if anyone recognised this kayak found floating about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast.

Emergency services who were searching for a missing kayaker off Wellington’s South Coast have been stood down for the night, with the situation to be reassessed in the morning.

A rescue helicopter, the police boat, Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat were all deployed as part of a search after an empty kayak, with freshly caught fish, was found in Tarakena Bay around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police inquiries identified an individual, who was thought to have gone kayaking on Sunday morning, and not returned at midday, when expected.

The search was stood down, shortly after 9pm, and would be reassessed on Monday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Contact police on 105 and quote job number P045173862 if you know more.