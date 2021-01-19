Car travelled wrong way on Wellington motorway for 10km before crash, leaving two dead, two critical

The crash took place on the Pipitea section of the Wellington Urban Motorway at 4.20am on Tuesday.

A driver travelled the wrong way for about 10 kilometres before colliding with an oncoming car in a crash which killed both occupants and left two critically injured on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

The car entered the motorway and headed south after turning right from Cornish St in Petone. Both occupants were killed in the collision at 4.20am. Two others were in hospital in a critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cornish St is a one-lane, one-way side street used as a turnoff from State Highway 2 for northbound cars heading to the Lower Hutt suburb of Korokoro. There are warning signs marking it as an exit from the highway.

The two people in the second vehicle, which was travelling north, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Wellington Regional Hospital. One patient was undergoing treatment and the other was in the intensive care unit, a Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Mystery seal blocks lane, then flees Wellington Urban Motorway

* Crash following police car U-turn 'takes the cake' - witness

* NZTA cracks down on Wellington motorway queue-jumpers using Hawkestone St



GOOGLE MAPS/Stuff The car entered the motorway on Cornish St in Petone despite warning signs.

Northbound lanes, including the Arras and Terrace tunnels, were closed for a period after the crash on the flyover between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp. There were significant traffic delays until 9am.

It is not the first time a southbound traveller has used Cornish St to enter northbound lanes of the motorway. In 2013, an 82-year-old driver crashed into oncoming vehicles after entering the highway the wrong way on Cornish St and drove for 500 metres down State Highway 2. She broke her leg and left four others with minor injuries.

There have been 47 fatal crashes with vehicles going the wrong way on one-way streets, motorways or roundabouts since 2010, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency figures shows. Thirty of these crashes were on state highways.

NZ Automobile Association spokesman Dylan Thomasen said the frequency of the crash was concerning.

“The number of fatal crashes involving drivers on the wrong side of the motorway in recent years is very concerning and the AA will be looking closely at the results of the investigations into the latest crash once they are complete and whether there are any common circumstances between the different incidents,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Commuters are advised to avoid travelling if possible.

In 2012, Michael Joseph McKinnon, 39, of Grenada North, drove about a kilometre the wrong way along State Highway 1, near Churton Park, before he crashed, killing himself and father-of-four Nasona Vakai, 51, sparking a safety review.

In 2019, Kathleen Grey drove for 13.5km on the wrong side of the motorway before colliding with 25-year-old father and husband-to-be Samuel Trent Jackson-Seligman just north of the Whitford Brown Ave turnoff on State Highway 1 in Porirua. Jackson-Seligman died at the scene.

A drunk driver fleeing police on State Highway 1 caused a head-on collision between Porirua and Tawa in 2014.

In 2013, an 82-year-old woman died and four others were injured when she caused a head-on crash by driving on the wrong side of the road for 500 metres on State Highway 2 at Petone.

And in 2008, a couple, aged 99 and 100, were able to drive for two kilometres on the wrong side of the road up Ngauranga Gorge before colliding with a vehicle going south. Two people suffered moderate chest injuries and another had minor hand injuries.