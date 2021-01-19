Four injured as serious crash closes part of Wellington Urban Motorway

A serious crash has closed a part of the Wellington Urban Motorway.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway, which has left four people injured and a section of the motorway closed.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at about 4.20am on the flyover between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

“Two people were travelling in each vehicle, and they have sustained injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit is examining the scene and this section of the urban motorway is expected to be closed for some hours.

Stuff Diversions are in place from the Tinakori Rd offramp

Diversions are in place for northbound traffic at the Tinakori Road off-ramp and access to the motorway is closed at Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road.

Motorists travelling southbound into Wellington are asked to travel with care especially while travelling past the crash site.