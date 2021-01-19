Wellington motorway reopens after wrong way crash leaves two dead, two critical in hospital

The crash took place at the Pipitea section of the Wellington Urban Motorway at 4.20am.

Two people have died and two are critically injured after a car driving the wrong way down the Wellington Urban Motorway collided with another vehicle early this morning.

The two people were travelling in the same vehicle and died at the scene after travelling south in a northbound lane at Pipitea at 4.20am, police said.

Do you know more? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz

The two people in the second vehicle, which was travelling northbound, sustained serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington Regional Hospital in a critical condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said northbound lanes that were closed have now reopened with a speed restriction. As of 8.45am, there were still southbound delays on State Highway 2 Petone to Ngauranga and SH1 Ngauranga Gorge, although these were easing.

READ MORE:

* Mystery seal blocks lane, then flees Wellington Urban Motorway

* Crash following police car U-turn 'takes the cake' - witness

* NZTA cracks down on Wellington motorway queue-jumpers using Hawkestone St



KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Arras tunnel was closed this morning after the crash.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash on the flyover between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

Northbound lanes, including the Arras and Terrace tunnels, were closed for a period.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Commuters are advised to avoid travelling if possible.

A Wellington Regional Hospital spokesman said the two patients were in a critical condition.

A number of fatalities have been caused by drivers travellers driving on the wrong side of the road on the Wellington motorway.

Michael Joseph McKinnon, 39, of Grenada North, killed himself and father-of-four Nasona Vakai, 51, after he drove the wrong way for about a kilometre along State Highway 1, near Churton Park.

In 2019, Kathleen Grey drove for 13.5km on the wrong side of the motorway before colliding with 25-year-old father and husband-to-be Samuel Trent Jackson-Seligman just north of the Whitford Brown Ave turnoff on State Highway 1 in Porirua. Jackson-Seligman died at the scene.

A drunk driver fleeing police on State Highway 1 caused a head-on collision between Porirua and Tawa in 2014.

And in 2013, an 82-year-old woman died and four others were injured when she caused a head-on crash by driving on the wrong side of the road for 500 metres on State Highway 2 at Petone.

In 2008, a couple, aged 99 and 100 were able to drive for two kilometres on the wrong side of the road up Ngauranga Gorge before colliding with a vehicle going south. Two people suffered moderate chest injuries and another had minor hand injuries.