Search for missing kayaker continues, as supporters worry they're 'looking for a needle in a haystack'

Koyren Campbell's boss David Downer was at Tarakena Bay on Saturday as part of the search party.

The search for missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell​ continues, with those involved desperately hoping for a change in weather to increase their chance of success.

“We need a big southerly to blow him out from under his rock,” says David Downer​, Campbell’s boss and co-ordinator of the volunteers participating in the search. “To my mind, he’s still chasing that fish.”

Campbell went missing on January 17 after he paddled out for a fishing trip near Tarakena Bay on Wellington’s south coast.

After a five-day search involving multiple search and rescue teams, police announced on Friday morning that they were suspending their effort and that they believed Campbell was no longer alive.

Campbell’s family thanked those involved in the official search effort, which included police search and rescue, maritime, and dive units, the Navy and Air Force, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the Nelson Rescue helicopter, the Airport Rescue boats, and the Coastguard.

But an unofficial search effort continues, operating out of a company van emblazoned with Campbell’s image. “We won’t stop,” says Downer.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The work van of David Downer.

Poor weather over the last week has frustrated their efforts, with strong northerly winds which may have pushed Campbell further out to sea and rough waves. which have obstructed searchers.

According to Downer: “Until we get a massive southerly, we’re looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Te Āti Awa has put in place a rāhui over a stretch of coastline between Breaker Bay and Moa Point, but the private searchers say their focus has shifted elsewhere.

Downer says they will now focus on the beaches near Cape Palliser, on the other side of Wellington harbour’s entrance, and on the open waters of the Cook Strait.

Downer implored experienced divers and jet skiers to help with the search.