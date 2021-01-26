Another summer of poo: It was a close thing but crews stop sewage overflowing into Wellington harbour

Wellington Water faces multiple challenges as it races to fix the latest broken wastewater pipe in the central city.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s first reaction after hearing there was yet another burst pipe in the central city was “a four-letter word”.

There was an eerie sense of déjà vu as sewage flowed out onto the road intersection of Victoria and Mercer streets on Monday afternoon.

It had been just over a year since a major pipe collapsed on upper Willis St due to corrosion, sending 12-million litres of sewage into Wellington Harbour over three days.

For the region’s water engineers, it was an unwelcome flashback.

Crews found themselves in a race against time to prevent thousands of litres of sewage from spilling into the Wellington Harbour.

The spill was caused by cracks in a pre-World War I pipe which was originally laid in 1910 and had been scheduled for renewal in three years’ time.

While crews rushed to repair the pipe, sewage was diverted to an emergency storage site underneath the Michael Fowler Centre.

That storage site soon came under pressure after repairs on Monday evening were delayed due to gas mains and telecommunications wires in the ground.

Sucker trucks were in operation overnight to reduce the pressure on the storage space.

Crews had to cut the pipe at a section further down the line and put a cap on the cut pipe to redirect the sewage before the tank overflowed.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster and Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton discuss the latest of the city's pipe failures.

The cap was successfully installed around 2pm on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding disaster.

There will be some disruptions for local residents and businesses for a few more days, and Wellington Water is continuing to monitor the harbour waters. The Whairepo lagoon and diving platform are still closed as a precaution.

Around 10 metres of road would need to be dug up in order to complete the repairs.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Burst pipes on the corner of Mercer and Victoria Street.

An increasing number of sewage spills have plagued Wellington's ageing and damaged pipe network over the last year.

Despite setting a goal of no more than 100 sewage spills in 2020, the region recorded 2096 bursts, more than 40 a week, the Wellington Water annual report revealed.

Foster said the city needed to invest more in pipes and would direct more funding for condition assessments of the pipe network in the upcoming Long Term Plan.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Workers fixing the pipes ran into problems on Monday night.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce President Jo Healey said the latest break once again highlighted the city’s infrastructure crisis.

"These problems aren’t going to get any smaller - quite the opposite as today’s sewage pipe burst has shown - so our city leaders need to get on with it,” she said.

"Despite significant year-on-year rates increases, capital expenditure on core infrastructure keeps being delayed and deferred meaning decades of under-funding.”

Mercer St will remain closed while no traffic would be able to drive past Harris St along Victoria St and no traffic would be able to turn onto Harris St from Jervois Quay, Wellington Water said.

Audio courtesy of RNZ