Broken Wellington wastewater pipe installed around time of WWI

A major waste water pipe has burst in central Wellington, closing roads and disrupting morning traffic. The pipe burst at the intersection of Victoria Street and Mercer Street yesterday afternoon. People in the central city are being asked to only flush the toilet if it is "essential".

The central Wellington sewerage pipe that broke, closing central city streets, was more than 100 years old.

Sewage flowed out onto the road after a pipe ruptured at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer streets on Monday afternoon.

Wellington Water confirmed the failed pipe was installed around the year 1910.

A repair was expected to take two to three days, as it was near other critical utilities.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Burst pipes on the corner of Mercer and Victoria Street.

Mercer St has been closed while no traffic would be able to drive past Harris St along Victoria St and no traffic would be able to turn onto Harris St from Jervois Quay, Wellington Water said.

Wellington Water on Tuesday morning said the team working on Monday night to fix the problem experienced “additional complexities due to the proximity of other critical utilities near the dig site”.

Work was stopped due to health and safety concerns and a new team had been brought in.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Workers fixing the pipes ran into problems on Monday night.

Sucker trucks were able to prevent overnight overflows into Wellington Harbour.

“While additional sucker trucks will be brought to site to assist with the peak demand in efforts to continue to prevent a discharge to the harbour, we are asking residents within the affected catchment to continue to minimise water usage.”

The latest failure comes a little more than a year since a Willis St pipe failed, sending wastewater into the harbour and requiring months of disruptive repairs.

