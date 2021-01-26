Crews racing against time to prevent thousands of litres of sewage overflowing into Wellington harbour

Wellington Water faces multiple challenges as it races to fix the latest broken wastewater pipe in the central city.

Crews are in a race against time to prevent thousands of litres of sewage from spilling into the Wellington harbour.

Sewage flowed out onto the road after a pre-World War I pipe ruptured at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer streets on Monday afternoon.

While crews rush to repair the pipe, sewage is being sent to an emergency storage site underneath the Michael Fowler centre.

That site is rapidly filling and risks overflowing into Wellington harbour if crews are not able to get the pipe pumping again in time.

READ MORE:

* Central Wellingtonians asked to only flush loo if 'essential', after pipe bursts

* Why can't Wellington handle a little rain?

* 'Turd taxis' back after a sewerage pipe bursts outside police station



As of 12:30pm on Tuesday, there was just one metre of space remaining, Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Wellington Mayor Andy Foster and Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton discuss the latest of the city's pipe failures.

He urged Wellingtonians in the central city to limit the amount of water they flushed in order to prevent the storage station from overflowing.

Crews had expected to complete a stop-gap repair by Monday evening but were delayed due to gas mains and telecommunications wires in the ground.

Instead, Wellington Water now had to cut the pipe at a section further down the line and put a cap on the cut pipe. If operations went smoothly, the cap should be on by Tuesday afternoon, Crampton said.

Around 10 metres of road would need to be dug up in order to complete the repairs.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Burst pipes on the corner of Mercer and Victoria Street.

Wellington Water confirmed the failed pipe was installed around 1910. The pipe was nearing the end of its life and was scheduled for renewal in two to three years, but the entire area would now need to be accelerated, Crampton said.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said his first reaction after hearing about the burst pipe was “a four-letter word.”

He said the city needed to invest more in pipes and would direct more funding for condition assessments of the pipe network in the upcoming Long Term Plan.

The latest failure comes a little more than a year since a major Willis St pipe failed, sending wastewater into the harbour and requiring months of disruptive repairs.

Sucker trucks have been in operation overnight to reduce the pressure on the storage space.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Workers fixing the pipes ran into problems on Monday night.

“While additional sucker trucks will be brought to site to assist with the peak demand in efforts to continue to prevent a discharge to the harbour, we are asking residents within the affected catchment to continue to minimise water usage," a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce President Jo Healey said the latest break once again highlighted the city’s infrastructure crisis.

"These problems aren’t going to get any smaller - quite the opposite as today’s sewage pipe burst has shown - so our city leaders need to get on with it,” she said.

"Despite significant year-on-year rates increases, capital expenditure on core infrastructure keeps being delayed and deferred meaning decades of under-funding.”

Mercer St has been closed while no traffic would be able to drive past Harris St along Victoria St and no traffic would be able to turn onto Harris St from Jervois Quay, Wellington Water said.

Audio courtesy of RNZ