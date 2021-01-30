Surfer rescued in Wellington and flown to hospital in serious condition

A surfer has been rescued from a beach south of Eastbourne, Wellington, and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesman for Wellington Free Ambulance said the injured person had been flown to Wellington hospital, where they arrived at about 1.10pm.

A witness said he began hearing sirens heading to Korohiwa Bay at the southern end of Muritai Rd, Eastbourne at about 11.40am on Saturday.

“We headed down to the beach and saw a huge group of emergency services around this person on the beach. The rescue helicopter arrived. We saw them doing resuscitation and the person was taken to the helicopter,” he said.

“There was a large group of people and surfers that looked like they were consoling each other.”