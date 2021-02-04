Man charged in alleged Taita hit-and-run

Anna Chesterfield, 37, is in Wellington Hospital ICU after she was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a crash where a car hit a pedestrian and left the scene in Taita, Lower Hutt.

He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 11 February on charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to stop to ascertain injury, police said in a statement.

Anna Chesterfield​, 37, was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while crossing at a pedestrian crossing on High St, in Taita on Saturday. The driver allegedly left the scene without stopping to check if Chesterfield was alright.

The collision left her with fractures to her face, legs and sternum.