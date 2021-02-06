Emergency services attend fire at Wellington warehouse
Firefighters are responding to a fire inside the old building recycling warehouse on Tirangi Rd in Rongotai.
A large crowd is gathered on the opposite side of the road, outside the Wellington Airport Retail Park shopping centre.
Black smoke is rising from the two-storey building, and police were called at 2.02pm to manage traffic.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said five crews and trucks were attending.
READ MORE:
* Port Taranaki on 24-hour watch after two fires in two days
* Firefighters battling blaze in a Hāwera house
* Grass fire sweeps through Feilding paddock
The building measured 20 metres by 20m, and crews were equipped with breathing apparatus.
Stuff understands the building is no longer in use.
Stuff