Emergency services attend fire at Wellington warehouse

14:55, Feb 06 2021
Black smoke is rising from the two-storey building, and firefighters were on the scene just after 2pm.

Firefighters are responding to a fire inside the old building recycling warehouse on Tirangi Rd in Rongotai.

A large crowd is gathered on the opposite side of the road, outside the Wellington Airport Retail Park shopping centre.

Black smoke is rising from the two-storey building, and police were called at 2.02pm to manage traffic.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said five crews and trucks were attending.

Andre Chumko/Stuff
Five crews and trucks were on the scene.

The building measured 20 metres by 20m, and crews were equipped with breathing apparatus.

Stuff understands the building is no longer in use.

Supplied
Stuff