Wellington water woes have no end as hydrant refuses to turn off after fire

Black smoke is rising from the two-storey building, and firefighters were on the scene just after 2pm.

A warehouse fire in the Wellington suburb of Rongotai is under control after five fire crews responded to smoke rising from the roof on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was under control by 2.34pm, but another problem arose when the fire hydrant they used to tackle the flames wouldn’t turn off.

Wellington Water was called to fix the leaky hydrant.

Firefighters responded to the fire inside the two-storey recycling company premises on Tirangi Rd around 2pm on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Port Taranaki on 24-hour watch after two fires in two days

* Firefighters battling blaze in a Hāwera house

* Grass fire sweeps through Feilding paddock



Andre Chumko/Stuff Firefighters respond to a blaze at the old building recycling warehouse on Tirangi Rd in Rongotai.

A large crowd gathered on the opposite side of the road, just outside the Wellington Airport Retail Park shopping centre and adjacent air traffic control tower.

Police were called at 2.02pm to manage traffic, and firefighters remained on the scene to check for hot spots.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said five stations responded to the initial call, along with additional support vehicles, and crews were equipped with breathing apparatus.

Five crews and trucks were on the scene.

The building measured 20 metres by 20m, and crews were equipped with breathing apparatus.

Stuff understands the building is no longer in use.