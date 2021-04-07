Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed by bus in Wellington

Andrew Lockwood Waikare died after being hit by a bus in Wellington on Saturday night.

Wellington Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed by a bus on Saturday night.

Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru “Doc” Manuel, died after the incident on Taranaki Street on April 3.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Japeth said a number of other passengers were on the number 3 bus between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, and police would like to speak to them.

“We’re really keen to get in touch with anyone who was on the bus at that time to help us with our inquiries.

“Any information, no matter how small could help us get a better idea of how this tragic incident occurred.”

If you or anyone you know was on that bus at that time, please call 105, or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.