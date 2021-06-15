One person hospitalised after car vs cyclist crash in Kilbirnie, Wellington

A person was transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

A person has been transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition after a crash involving a car and a cyclist Kilbirnie this morning.

A spokesperson from Wellington Free Ambulance said they were called to the incident on Kemp St at about 10.10am

Police were conducting interviews at the scene as of 11.30am.

Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman Chas Te Runa confirmed that the person had been taken to Wellington Hospital's emergency department and was now in a stable condition.

