Another house fire in Wellington being treated as suspicious

A fire in an unoccupied house in Mt Victoria is been treated as suspicious.

Police are treating a house fire on Wednesday night, in the Wellington suburb of Mt Victoria, as suspicious.

A police spokesperson confirmed fire investigators would return to the scene on Thursday morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin Street, Mt Victoria on Wednesday evening.

The Austin St house was empty at the time it caught fire.

A neighbour told Stuff that the owners were not there last night.

Emergency services were first alerted to the fire about 9.20pm Wednesday.

The house was severely damaged due to the blaze and some immediate neighbours were briefly evacuated

Seven fire engines were used to control the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Family help an elderly neighbour from her home.

The blaze comes three days after a significant fire destroyed two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newtown, that is also being treated as suspicious.

On Sunday night, firefighters worked to extinguish the Hanson St blaze, which started in a derelict property but spread to several others.

The derelict house was due to be inspected by a council public health officer the day after it burned to the ground.

