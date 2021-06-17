'It's a cruel thing to do' — Multi-generational Wellington family home severely damaged in suspicious blaze

Nona Mouroukis, the owner of the fire damaged home in Mt Vic, says it is tragic that the house was allegedly set alight.

A multi-generational family home in the Wellington suburb of Mt Victoria has been severely damaged in a fire that is being treating as suspicious.

Police and Fire service investigators at the scene on Thursday morning declined to comment to Stuff about the cause of the blaze, which began about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Ross Giblin Occupant Nona Mouroukis said the home had been in her family for 70 years.

Occupants Nona Mouroukis​ and her husband Gerry were staying out of town when they heard from their son that their home was on fire.

“He told us not to come down, there was nothing we could do,” Mouroukis said.

Mouroukis said the house had been owned by her family for 70 years and was the scene of many happy memories for her and her children.

“I used to play piano in the lounge. We have had weddings, engagements in this house, 60 years of memories,” she said.

Mouroukis said she believed the house was being burgled as neighbours had reported seeing several storage boxes and a flat screen television on the curb outside the house as it went up.

“Take what you want but why set it alight? It’s a cruel thing to do,” she said.

David, who didn’t want to use his last name, was at the scene on Thursday morning. .

“You’ve either got to be incredibly dumb or incredibly selfish to do what they did,” he said.

Neighbour Konstantina Moutos​ said she heard unusual sounds from next door at about 9.20pm.

“I heard a strange noise like an explosion or windows smashing. Next thing I know one of our neighbours was banging on the door telling us we had to leave,” Moutos said.

KAITLYN WONG A fire in Mt Victoria, Wellington, on Wednesday night damaged a house on Austin St before it was brought under control.

Seven fire engines were used to control the blaze, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 11pm but evacuated residents were only allowed to return once fire crews had tested for traces of asbestos at the scene.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Firefighters at the aftermath of a large house fire on Austin St, Mt Victoria on Wednesday evening.

The fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties but the home next door was showing signs of significant damage from the heat of the blaze.

The incident comes three days after a significant fire destroyed two properties in the Wellington suburb of Newtown, that is also being treated as suspicious.

On Sunday night, firefighters worked to extinguish the Hanson St blaze, which started in a derelict property but spread to several others.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Family help an elderly neighbour from her home.

The derelict house was due to be inspected by a council public health officer the day after it burned to the ground.

