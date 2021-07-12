Wellington today, Monday, July 12: Fishing boat carrying two Covid-19 cases docks in Wellington, hundreds of buses to be cancelled on Tuesday

Niraj Prasad says he thought there was a big earthquake after a car crashed into his Porirua home on Sunday evening.

Kia ora Te Whanganui-a-Tara, welcome to Monday. We’ll be bringing you the headlines as they happen from around the capital.

8.23pm: Wellington dental clinic affected by malware incident

Wellington dental clinic Symes de Silva (and affiliated dental practice Courtney Specialists), has been affected by a malware incident.

A spokesperson for the clinic said some information on the served included patient and employee information, but there was no evidence any data was taken from the server.

The impacted system has been taken offline, and the situation referred to the Privacy Commissioner.

“Maintaining the privacy of our customers and employees’ data is paramount and we apologise for any concern or inconvenience this might have caused. Our immediate focus is keeping impacted individuals updated and resolving this matter as soon as possible.

“As a precaution, we are advising potentially impacted patients to remain alert for any suspicious messages and account activity.”

5.34pm: Hundreds of buses cancelled for union meeting

Hundreds of buses will be cancelled on Tuesday morning, as drivers stop work for a union meeting.

All services run by Tranzurban Wellington will be cancelled between 9.30am and 1.30pm, including the city’s busiest route, the number 1.

It is the first union meeting for Tranzurban drivers since their collective agreement expired this year.

For more details, read Joel MacManus’s story here.

12.51pm: More cases expected on ship heading into Wellington

Authorities are expecting further Covid-19 cases when a fishing vessel docks in Wellington with two confirmed cases already on board.

The Viking Bay was pulling into Queens Wharf in central Wellington just after midday on Monday and mariners wearing masks could be seen aboard.

Customs maritime group manager Stephen Waugh said each crew member would come off the ship individually, get tested, then be put back on the ship.

They would then wait aboard the ship pending the outcome of those test results which would probably come back early Monday evening.

Read the full story by Tom Hunt here.

11.03am: Homeowner speaks about crash in Porirua

Niraj Prasad and his daughters were just heading off to bed on Sunday night when the car crashed into the side of their lounge, where they had been sitting.

“I thought it was a big earthquake. The house shook and there was glass on the ground,” Prasad said.

The force of the impact reverberated through Prasad’s home, shattering windows on the opposite side of the house.

Read the full story by Matthew Tso and Tom Hunt here.

10.36am: Wellington prepares for arrival of mariners infected with Covid-19

A fishing vessel carrying at least two people with Covid-19 is due into Wellington about lunchtime on Monday.

The Viking Bay, carrying 20 people, including two who had returned a positive Covid-19 test, was sitting off the Wellington Harbour entrance at 8am on Monday, according to marine tracking site Marinetraffic.com.

Plans for the Viking Bay ship were announced on Sunday after Port Taranaki barred the ship from entering its port last week. There was talk of it heading to Auckland, but Customs announced it would come to Wellington.

The Ministry of Health previously confirmed one of the two Covid-positive mariners was infected with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Read the full story by Tom Hunt here.

10.17am: Search for baby orca’s family continues

A baby orca stranded north of Wellington overnight has been refloated but the “critical” hunt for its family remains ongoing.

The male orca was found stranded on the beach at Hongoeka, north Plimmerton, on Sunday, triggering an operation to reunite it with its family. But at nightfall on Sunday that search had proved fruitless and the orca was put in a trailer overnight where it was kept damp and cool.

ALLIE BURNS/Supplied Rescuers attempt to save the stranded orca near Plimmerton in Porirua, north of Wellington on Sunday evening.

Orca Research Trust founder Ingrid Visser was with the orca on Monday morning as the search for its family resumed.

She put the call for anyone on the coastline to call the 0800 SEE ORCA hotline if they spotted any orca pods. Even the wrong pod could help as orca were known to act as surrogate parents for solo orca calves.

Read the full story by Tom Hunt here.

9.18am: Two people die after car crashes into house

Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Porirua.

The crash happened at Warspite Ave on Sunday, 11.30pm.

Read the evolving story by Tom Hunt here.

8.27am: Building maintenance works in Terrace Tunnel

Building maintenance works at the Terrace Tunnel means the road will be closed in both directions on Monday from 9pm to 5.30am early Tuesday morning. Motorists have been asked to allow extra time for travel.

8am: Hunt for stranded orca’s family off Wellington coast

People along the Wellington coast are being asked to scour the sea for an orca pod so that a young calf can be reunited with its family.

The male orca was found stranded on the beach at Hongoeka, north Plimmerton, on Sunday, triggering an operation to reunite it with its family. But at nightfall on Sunday that search had proved fruitless and the orca was put in a trailer overnight where it was kept damp and cool. Read more

Weather

Fine with some high cloud. Morning frosts in sheltered places. Light winds. High 11 degrees Celsius, low 4.

In the pages of The Dominion Post this morning:

Dosed to near death: New study into paracetamol poisoning in NZ children

A common painkiller is sending a steady stream of New Zealand children to the liver transplant waiting list and now a new study is hoped to stem the tide.

The Health Research Council, the Ministry of Health, and ACC have granted nearly $400,000 for the study aimed at preventing paracetamol poisoning in children.

“Mums and dads think they are doing the right thing by giving paracetamol,” Starship Hospital children’s liver specialist Helen Evans​ said. “It is devastating for them.”

Read more by Tom Hunt

Final curtain call looms for 'structurally unsafe' theatre in Porirua

There are no door sales at Porirua Little Theatre's former home.

No last-minute running of lines, no frantic sewing actors into their costumes. No flustered stage manager hurriedly herding performers into position.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mark Hammond from the Porirua City Council gazes in at the Marines Hall, the former home of Porirua Little Theatre, due to be demolished, after years of delay.

The stage lights at the 78-year-old US Marines Hall in Tītahi Bay have been permanently out since being declared structurally unsafe almost a decade ago.

Now, its only fulltime occupants are spiders, surrounded by rotting beams and mould in a building interior that wouldn’t look out of place as an amusement park’s haunted house.

Read the full story by Katarina Williams here

3300 kōiwi tangata discovered in New Zealand cultural institutions

New Zealand museums have reported a total of 3300 human remains/kōiwi tangata within their collections.

The research, believed to be the first of its kind, was conducted by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage in 2018, but its findings have not been released previously.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Dr Amber Aranui, project lead for the Ngākahu – National Repatriation Project at Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, has helped work on developing a repatriation policy for New Zealand museums for several years.

The 3300 figure was an estimate provided by about 162 museums around Aotearoa which responded to a survey sent to them. The figure could change as further research was undertaken, said Anna Butler, Pou Mataaho o Te Aka/deputy chief executive for policy and sector performance at the ministry.

“The majority are from New Zealand, about 18 per cent are unprovenanced [unknown source], and approximately 4 per cent have been identified as originating from overseas including the Pacific, the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia,” Butler said.

Read the full story by Andre Chumko here

My Wellington: 'Energy and heart like nowhere else on Earth’

Supplied Tony Stoddard, photographer and native bird advocate, with dog Juno, who waits quietly at his side while he spends hours photographing birds.

Tony Stoddard can’t remember ever hearing the enchanting call of the tūī in rural Tauranga.

It wasn’t until 1993, after loading up a friend's old Morris 1300 and moving to a damp flat in Wellington’s Aro Valley, that he encountered one.

These days his work time is spent designing interpretation panels around the city, bird photography, working with Kererū Discovery, and running the Great Kererū Count and the Urban Wildlife Trust.

Tony Stoddard A tūī, captured by Stoddard mid-song.

Read full story by Kate Green here

In the arts

KIDS: RNZB Dance Workshops

Te Marae, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.20am, 12pm-12.50pm & 2pm-2.50pm, $5 booking fee

These dance workshops for school students offer a special insight into ballet, introducing some basics such as foot and arm positions in a relaxed, fun environment. Class led by dancer Leonora Voigtlander. Bookings: mynzballet.org.nz

Matariki: Lighting the Beacons Festival

Lighting the Beacons includes music, arts and theatre as well as multiple community events for Kāpiti whānau to enjoy. Info and tickets: matariki.maorilandfilm.co.nz