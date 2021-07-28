Major traffic delays after crash southbound on SH1 near Porirua

Police were called to the two car crash at about 6.20am.

A crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 1 ahead of the Tawa Interchange has traffic backed up beyond the Mungavin Interchange and through Porirua.

There were no injuries reported in the two-car crash which happened about 6.20am.

Contractors were on site and a tow truck en-route and a police spokesperson said vehicles were expected to be cleared about 7am, however congestion in the area remained high.

Waka Kotahi NZ transport agency is asking motorists to pass with care and expect major delays.

