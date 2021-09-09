Prefab Eatery will only reopen 'when safe to do so', owner's concerns raised in Parliament during Question Time

Prefab announcing it won’t re-open has been a bit of a shock to people in the capital.

Prefab Eatery in central Wellington is closed for the time being, with its owner citing health and safety reasons for the reluctance to open under level 2 restrictions.

Owner Jeff Kennedy said the business would look to reopen when it was satisfied it could do so safely.

The hubbub around its closure even made its way into Parliament. During Question Time on Thursday, MP Todd McClay asked Finance Minister Grant Robertson about the Government's decision to reduce the number of customers in hospitality venues to 50, which meant “thousands of businesses face avoidable closure–like Prefab in Wellington”.

Robertson replied: “I'm interested that the member raises the example of Prefab in Wellington. And I should note that Jeff Kennedy, the owner, who's made a tremendous contribution to the hospitality scene in Wellington over a long period of time, actually isn't opening because he doesn't think the rules are strict enough.”

“It's entirely up to Mr Kennedy if he doesn't want to operate under alert level 2, but the reasons he is giving are not the ones the member is giving.”

Kennedy said the alert level 2 rules made it impossible for Prefab to open responsibly. “A cafe is a space where people eat, drink, talk, have meetings, cook, serve, clean, wash, prepare food. It is a perfect storm for spreading aerosols causing infection.

“The amount of expelled and inhaled breath cannot be fully contained by a mask, especially if they are not on,” Kennedy said.

The rules under level 2 mean masks can be taken off in hospitality venues for eating and drinking.

RNZ Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles answered RNZ's questions about why the new mask rules are so important in combating the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The 180-seat cafe was founded in 2013 by Kennedy and Bridget Dunn.

A Facebook post on September 7 said: “Unfortunately, Prefab will not be running under the current alert level 2 restrictions.

“We will provide updates on any future changes. Meanwhile, we will still be distributing ACME Bread and Coffee Beans.”

Kennedy would not comment on matters of employment or claims by other media that staff were being made redundant.