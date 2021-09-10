High winds battering Wairarapa ahead of evening front in Wellington

Big waves pummel the Plimmerton seawall at high tide in gale force winds early on Friday afternoon.

High winds have been pummeling Wairarapa since early Friday and the brunt of the storm is set to worsen in the capital around 7pm.

Earlier on Friday a Featherston man narrowly avoided a tree crashing into his house. “I woke up this morning, opened up the curtains and ‘whoa, s...,” Garry Smith said.

“It was lucky it was cracked halfway up the tree and not at the base, because if it had cracked at the base it would have come through the house.”

His home in Waite St was one of many Wairarapa affected by power outages, as high winds continued to batter the lower North Island, down power lines and trees and keep emergency services busy..

GARRY SMITH/Supplied Garry Smith of Featherston snapped this photo of a huge macrocarpa down in his front yard in Waite St on Friday morning.

Power company crews were working to restore power to Wairarapa customers. At 4.30pm Friday there were are 2,527 properties without power across the region.

Powerco network operations manager Scott Horniblow said crews were working where they can, but safely is paramount in the challenging conditions.

“The high winds mean it’s sometimes too dangerous to use elevated platforms or climb ladders to access power lines. There’s also a lot of flying debris.”

Horniblow said they would try to restore as many connections as they could until 9pm and then resume work from 7am Saturday morning.

Monique Ford/Stuff Will Spencer and Cooper, who is relishing the windy experience on Oriental Parade.

Wellington city appeared to have been spared the worst of the storm so far, with no weather-related cancellations at Wellington Airport by midday, and Cook Strait ferry crossings unaffected by the winds.

Featherston's chief fire officer Colin McKenna said his crew had been slammed all morning on Friday.

“We’ve been absolutely flat out, and we just had another call to the Remutaka​ Hill.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Ominous dark clouds roll into Wellington amid a severe weather warning.

The wind was so strong in Featherston that Phil Blackwood’s fence blew down and concrete tiles were blown off his roof.

“I think in Featherston it's known as a spring breeze. Folks round here are pretty proud of there wind tolerance although my elderly neighbour says it's the worst he's ever seen it like 30-plus years.”

Phil Blackwood/Supplied Gales blew over Featherston resident Phil Blackwood's fence and lifted concrete tiles from his roof.

According to the Metservice, the closest wind monitor to Featherston on the Remutaka Hill Rd recorded speeds of up to 137 kmh.

Tui McInnes, of MetService, said a front over the South Island was progressing up the country bringing strong winds with it.

A front was steadily moving up the South Island and was expected to reach Wellington at 7pm to 8pm

Supplied A severe weather warning is in place for much of the lower North Island. Northwest gales are forecast to reach 130kmh in exposed places.

People should secure any unsecured items and take care on the roads, McInnes said.

“The good old one is the trampoline and be aware of sudden gusts making driving hazardous,” McInnes said.

Mike Wanoa, from Fire and Emergency, said they

had received reports of downed power lines and trees and were attending calls relating to loose roofing iron in Featherston.

A truck and trailer was blown over and blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 2 near Mt Bruce at 4.35am.

There were no reports of injuries relating to the incident.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised there was a stop/go in place and asked motorists to expect delays and drive with care.

It also issued an area warning due to strong winds on SH2 Remutaka Hill and motorists were advised to take care especially high sided vehicles and motorcycles.

